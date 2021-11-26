Africa Data Centres Wins 3 Awards at the 6th Africa Digital Economy Event in Ghana

Africa Data Centres, the only truly pan-African operator of large-scale, vendor- and carrier-neutral data centres, has won three awards at the prestigious Africa Digital Economy Awards (ADEA).

Africa Data Centres not only walked away with the Innovative Data Centre Provider of the Year award, but Stephane Duproz won Data Centre CEO of the Year 2021 and Krish Ranganath, Data Centre CTO of the Year 2021.

Formerly known as the Africa Information Technology & Telecom Awards (AITTA), ADEA, held in partnership with Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF), were renamed in line with Africa’s drive to raise awareness of digitisation across the continent.

Announced last night at a glittering gala event at the plush Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra Ghana, the awards, now in their sixth year, honoured Africa’s digital champions, innovators, creators and inventors across a variety of areas in a rapidly-evolving sector.

At a company level, winners are all entities that have impacted lives, changed cultures and transformed how private and public sectors leverage digital innovations. On a personal level, the CEO and CTO awards, recognise the outstanding achievements of C-Level executives, and others who have driven development and innovation across data centres in digital Africa.

According to ADEA, the gala evening offers excellent opportunities to network and gives the industry a chance to celebrate the digital leaders whose contributions have been significant to the creation, growth and security of the African Economy.

Congratulating the winners on their achievements, Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave and the organiser of ADEA said “The role of data centres has grown exponentially due to the consumption of digital services. Africa Data Centres, having the largest network interconnected data centres with further expansion plans in Africa, has shown that this commitment and investment is commendable in driving our economy and society, hence the decision on Africa Data Centres winning the award.”

Stephane Duproz, CEO of Africa Data Centres, said: “Africa Data Centres is delighted to have won three awards that recognise the company for innovation within the data centre space in Africa.”

Duproz emphasised that the industry witnessed an increasing shift to partnership and collaboration in the data centre and technology space across Africa. “This very spirit of co-operation and community was magnified throughout the last two years.

“Africa Data Centres is thrilled to receive this prestigious award, in recognition of having helped build a better and more inclusive digital Africa.”

According to Duproz, the competition was stiff and once again, the calibre of entries shone the spotlight on the exceptional commitment these organisations and their leaders have made to the technological, economic and social upliftment of the continent as a whole, which is being achieved through enabling access to the digital ecosystem.

Looking at the challenges companies in every sector and of every size have faced, it has been both motivating and encouraging to pay homage to the outstanding products and services that are improving connectivity and driving economic growth across Africa, he added.

“ADEA has allowed us to acknowledge the remarkable people and organisations behind these innovative solutions. Africa Data Centres offers congratulations to all who entered and particularly the winners in the respective categories,” he ends.

