Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

This week, South Africa launches a website to give out digital vaccination certificates while load shedding returns. South Africa, Kenya and other African countries leave the UK’s “Red List” of travel destinations, and Nedbank partners Microsoft to launch an online training platform.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. SA May Soon Exit UK’s Red List – 4 Steps Flyers Will Need to Take

The UK’s inclusion of South Africa on the red list of travel destinations has effectively crippled tourism and trade with SA’s largest source market. The Tourism Business Council of SA estimates that the country’s tourism industry loses around $1.74-million every single day the country remains on the list.

This article contains 4 steps flyers will need to take before and after flying from SA to the UK after South Africa is removed from the UK’s Red List.

3. Eskom Issues Load Shedding Warning in SA

South Africa’s power utility Eskom has issued a warning for South Africans to expect load shedding from Thursday, as the public firm struggles to generate enough power to sustain the entire grid after several generating unit breakdowns.

2. Nedbank & Microsoft Launch Free Online Digital Skills Training Platform

Nedbank, one of South Africa’s largest lenders, has announced the launch of the Nedbank DigiSkills online platform, in partnership with Microsoft and Afrika Tikkun.

The DigiSkills Online platform seeks to help South Africans acquire the in-demand skills needed in a more digital post-COVID-19 economy. The initiative aims to upskill and create sustainable income opportunities for 1,000 South Africans by the end of 2021.

1. South Africans Can Now Get Their Digital Vaccine Passes via This Website

The South African government has launched a website where vaccinated individuals can receive their digital vaccine certificates. The portal lists that the only requirement for getting a digital vaccine certificate is to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter