Eskom Issues Load Shedding Warning in SA

On Thursday morning, South Africa’s power utility Eskom issued a warning that it may be forced to implement load-shedding across the country at short notice.

Eskom is now urging the public to reduce its power usage as its electricity generation system is under pressure due to a series of generating unit breakdowns. The utility has further said that the outages would require increased use of emergency generation reserves.

“While there is currently no load shedding anticipated, Eskom would like to request the public to reduce the usage of electricity,” reads a tweet from the utility.

“The power system is under severe pressure due to a number of generating unit breakdowns, which will necessitate an increased utilisation of emergency generation reserves.”

Eskom says that the total breakdowns amount to 14,925MW while planning maintenance is 4,759MW of capacity.

“Should there be any further breakdowns, Eskom might be forced to implement load-shedding at short notice,” it warns.

The company says it expects generating units to return to service “in the next few days” and that it will communicate any significant changes in the country’s power system promptly.

Eskom last had to implement load shedding on 22 July 2021 when the company went into stage 2 due to a shortage of generation capacity and an increase in demand because of cold weather in South Africa.

South African users on Twitter have been vocal about the warnings issued by the utility.

Just say it "loadshedding imminent" — LIVHU (@LEORNY3) October 7, 2021

Stop telling us drivel and communicate a clear plan of action and an everlasting solution on #loadreduction that's affecting the poor in this country. 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Lé Bon Vivant (@KnoxmanT) October 7, 2021

Here we go. At least you tried to hold it down until elections have passed — Zim Ngqawana lives! (@Tshini_Kunzima) October 7, 2021

Some users have noted a coincidence between the load shedding warning and NERSA’s recent rejection of Eskom’s latest revenue application.

Ja, NERSA sent you packing so now it is time, as usual, to strong-arm the government and the economy for the increase you wanted. Was to be expected — Ben Keyser (@benkeyser) October 7, 2021

So bailout was denied by NERSA and now all of a sudden everything is breaking down again. What a coincidence. For a State Owned Bussiness that is supposed to serve the people of this country, you are not doing a good job a that — Adriaan Visser (@AVissies) October 7, 2021

