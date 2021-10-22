This Week’s Top 4 Google Searches Across Africa

Google Trends publishes the top searches for every day of the week and covers 4 African countries in which it sees the most activity, namely Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The top search trends from along the week provide an interesting insight into the minds of each country, what captivated users the most, and what they are showing the most interest in.

Here are this week top 4 Google searches across Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and SA:

“Tiwa Savage” – Nigeria: 200K+ Searches

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage revealed in an interview with American radio station Power 105.1 that she was being blackmailed by an unknown person who threatened to release an intimate tape that featured her and her partner.

According to Vanguard Nigeria, the alleged video has gone viral on social media, which has led to the interest being generated on Google.

“Today’s Earthquake” – Egypt: 100K+ Searches

On Tuesday, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck several islands along the coast of Greece and other regions in the Eastern Mediterranean reports Aljazeera. The earthquake reportedly could be felt in Egypt as well as in cities in Turkey.

“Man United vs Atalanta” – Kenya and South Africa: 400K+ Searches

Football has been the most-searched news across Africa this week, with Manchester United’s game against Atalanta on Wednesday generating enormous buzz in South Africa, Kenya, and even Nigeria.

Man United beat Atalanta 3-2 completing a “sensational comeback,” according to the Manchester Evening News. In the last ten minutes of the match, Luke Shaw lined up a perfect opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to send the ballon into the goalposts with his golden boot taking Man United to the win.

By Luis Monzon

