Is MTN Africa’s Best Employer? Forbes Thinks So

MTN Group has been featured on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers List 2021 where it reached the rank of 132, effectively making it the top African employer in the world, according to Forbes.

It is also one of the only African companies featured on the list that is topped by South Korean Samsung Electronics, followed by US companies IBM, and Microsoft as the first, second and third-ranked, respectively. Other African companies include Mediclinic Group, Standard Bank, Sanlam, and Old Mutual – all from South Africa.

“We are humbled to receive this influential global recognition by Forbes, as people have found it difficult to be physically together, we’ve had to step up as an industry to connect them with each other, connect companies with their people and customers, and of course, enable the delivery of new and essential services to communities,” said Paul Norman, Group Chief HR Officer at MTN.

As part of the survey conducted by Forbes, 150,000 employees from 58 countries were asked to rate multi-national employers on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility – the complete list features 750 companies.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list. Survey participants were also asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

MTN’s rankings for 2021 represent an improvement in various areas for MTN. Last year, according to the company, it was positioned 419th.

“This acknowledgment comes at a time when our sector is at the forefront of the changes that are happening in the world. In a year when we launched our new Ambition 2025 strategy and EVP, Live Inspired, we are excited that this acknowledgment, as with many others we’ve received, will serve to re-affirm and inspire people around our ambitions,” says Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and CEO.

