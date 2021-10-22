TECNO CAMON 17P Launches in SA – All The Details

TECNO’s latest smartphone, the CAMON 17P has been launched in South Africa. The company describes the device as for those who “require smartphones able to produce sublime photographic and video content that can be shared extensively on their social channels.”

According to TECNO, who topped handset sales in Africa in 2020, the CAMON 17P boasts “the clearest selfie camera on the market.” The device is primarily being marketed as the ‘selfie king’ of affordable smartphones.

Specifications

The CAMON 17P boasts a 6.8” FHD+ IPS Hole screen is complemented by a 16MP Clear Selfie Camera and 64MP AI Camera and complemented with an efficient G85 Octa-core processor which ensures that animations are smoother, games are more immersive and networking is faster.

“The 8 core CPU with HyperEngine game optimization is our fastest chip yet, giving users exceptional performance. Also, intelligent scheduling and balancing allow for reallocation of resources to ensure maximum power efficiency so that your battery will last longer,” says TECNO CMO, Danni Xu.

The CAMON 17P uses next-generation TAIVOS (TECNO AI Vision Optimisation Solution) 2.0 to optimise the camera settings based on the user’s scenery changes.

The FHD screen’s high-quality display provides users incomparable clarity as they chat over video calls, while they can also fully immerse themselves in high-definition videos and games.

With a 5000mAh 18W Flash charging battery you won’t have to worry about leaving your phone on charge for too long and a 6GB memory allows for seamless multitasking and smooth video playback giving you an uninterrupted and smooth experience.

Rise of the Selfie

To celebrate the launch of the CAMON 17P, TECNO has produced a new documentary, Rise of the Selfie, which celebrates the phenomenon that changed the world. “Rise of the Selfie” dives into the selfie’s history and why it has become such an essential feature of the current generation.

The documentary explores ways of looking at the future in terms of self-expression, both for individuals and groups

Pricing and Availability

The TECNO CAMON 17P is currently retailing at R4,999 and is available at all outlets that sell official TECNO products.

