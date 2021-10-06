Telkom SA Further Slashes Data Prices for Summer

Telkom SA has launched a new set of postpaid promotional deals and prepaid LTE deals offering more value to its mobile customers.

These new data price reductions come not long after the semi-private telco announced its 1GB mobile data bundle reduction to R79 and the introduction of a new and affordable 1.5GB + 1.5GB All Network data bundle at R89.

Now, to kickstart summer, Telkom is revealing more Monate value through its Summer 2021 propositions available immediately.

On Prepaid LTE, Telkom has introduced:

6GB data at R49 – 3GB anytime data and 3GB night surfer data, valid for 14 days, which replaces the current 2GB + 2GB at the same price; and

15GB data at R99 – 7,5GB anytime data and 7,5GB night data, valid for 61 days for anytime data and 31 days for night surfer, replacing its 5GB + 5GB bundle.

“We know that things have been tough, no less in the last couple of years. Everyone is feeling the pinch. With the lockdown and everyone being at home more, the need for connectivity has only been heightened and we have responded to this demand through our compelling product propositions and network investment,” says Telkom’s CMO, Gugu Mthembu.

“Our summer proposition is to bring Monate, aka ‘joy’, to our customers; and extend that feeling of hope and warmth – an unending summer, Monate Waya Waya. So, we won’t stop just here, there’s more!” Mthembu added.

The Summer 2021 FreeMe Postpaid Promotional deals include the following Monate value:

A discounted subscription on the current FreeMe 1.5GB, FreeMe 3GB and FreeMe 6GB plans, only applicable to 24 months and 36 month deals with devices;

Plus, an additional FREE 60GB of Telkom data (Additional 20GB TM x 3months) to all customers signing up for a contract or TopUp deal.

“Prepaid customers can continue to enjoy great value with our Monate Daily Gigs from R15 and Thola More which gives customers more value each time they recharge. Customers can also look forward to Monate Mondays this Summer, where Telkom will surprise and delight them with a variety of offerings,” concludes Mthembu.

Prepaid LTE bundles, Monate Daily Gigs and Thola More can be accessed by dialling *180# from a Telkom SIM card. For more information visit the Telkom portal.

