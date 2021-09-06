Telkom SA Cuts 1GB Data Prices & Launches New 1.5GB Bundle

South Africa’s semi-private telecommunications firm Telkom has cut the price of its 1GB + 1GB All networks data bundle to R79,00 from the previous price of R99. The telco has also announced the introduction of a new 1,5GB + 1,5GB All networks data bundle at R89,00.

According to a statement issued by Telkom, these deals will initially only be available on the *180# USSD menu and from 20 September 2021 may be accessed on all other channels.

Telkom says that its all-networks data bundles are available for purchase to all new and existing customers (Prepaid, Post-paid and Top-up or Hybrid).

Users should know that, while deciding on which data allocation is best for you, the new bundles will be available as once-off or ad-hoc purchases only; no recurring purchases shall be allowed by Telkom. The product construct follows the current prepaid all-network data bundles design principles, meaning that the current business rules will not be changed.

The bundles also include the benefit of additional night-surfer data that is available for use between midnight to 7 am. Added to this, Telkom says it offers some of the longest validity periods available in the market.

Data Transfer Service Rules

The data transfer service will be allowed on the all-network data only, as per the current data transfer rules.

Customers will be allowed to transfer data as per the current rules and the data shall be transferable in the following denominations: 25MB, 50MB, 100MB, 250MB, 500MB and 1GB per day.

“The demand to stay connected, have access to the internet and social media platforms while using reliable and affordable data keeps increasing, and Telkom data is the first choice for many South African internet users,” the statement concludes.

