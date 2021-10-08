SA’s Vaccine Certificate Website Isn’t Working

Today, South Africa’s vaccination certificate site has officially gone live. The site has been live since Tuesday, but South Africa’s government said that it was merely being tested at the time.

Now, vaccinated individuals in Africa’s most developed nation can officially receive their inoculation certificates that can be “used to facilitate travel or to access establishments and gatherings and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said during an address to the nation last week Sunday.

According to Ramaphosa, the certificates “will also go a long way towards getting a number of international travel restrictions [lifted] both from and into our country.”

South Africans are being urged to vaccinate and gather their certificates as countries around the globe begin dropping their travel restrictions, and more companies are announcing mandatory inoculations for employees.

However, as of the writing of this article, the Department of Health’s vaccine certificate website is not allowing the processing of certificates.

Some users on social media have correlated as such and IT News Africa has tried several times to receive a certificate today to no avail.

Someone please let me know when the vaccination certificate actually works 😩 — patty 💉 (@jesuispattieb) October 8, 2021

Can someone please let me know when that vaccination certificate site is actually online and working bc I've tried so many times now 😾 — kapreysun (@Ayshiboo) October 8, 2021

I keep getting this pic.twitter.com/juZjBb24qs — andy (@andyCatHB) October 8, 2021

The website says that there is a “network issue” currently, which is not allowing the access of certificates. It is not known yet if every user is experiencing this difficulty, but after many attempts using different IDs and vaccination numbers, we keep getting the same error.

This error was present last week when the site first went live, but after several attempts, we managed to get a certificate.

The vaccination card itself contains your name, ID number, date of birth, the type of vaccine you received, the date on which you received the vaccine and the vaccination code, as well as a QR code that can be scanned to authenticate your receiving of the vaccine.

In South Africa, over 33% of adults have had at least 1 dose of the vaccine, according to yesterday’s stats. Over 200,000 new doses were administered yesterday as well. Currently, only 9,686,433 adults have been fully vaccinated in South Africa.

The Health Department has said its target is to vaccinate 67% of the entire country’s population by mid-December 2021.

LATEST #VaccineRollOutSA stats: Thu, 7 Oct * Over 200,000 doses again 2day

* 33.43% of adults have had at least 1 dose of vaccine 1. Jabs, past 24 hrs: 212,162 (We:212,790)

2. Total doses: 18,735,127

3. Adults fully vaccinated: 9,686,443 (24,1%) pic.twitter.com/w58LGegrYY — Mia Malan (@miamalan) October 7, 2021

