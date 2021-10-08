Social Media Reactions to SA & Kenya Leaving UK Red List

By
Luis Monzon
-
Image sourced from Getty Images.

South Africa and Kenya are set to be removed from the UK’s so-called Red List of travel destinations as of Monday 11 October 2021, along with 46 other countries, many of which were in Africa.

Countries on the controversial list are those that the UK requires travellers who have recently been in to quarantine for 10 days even if they provide a negative COVID-19 test and are vaccinated.

SA and Kenya will now be qualified as “Rest of World” countries, which will mean that travellers from the African countries will no longer have to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in the UK and have to spend $3,108.93 in a so-called quarantine hotel.

The UK’s Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, made the announcement Thursday evening.

Now, only 7 countries will remain on the Red List, most of which are South and Central American, including Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

The international travel industry has met the new very positively. David Frost, CEO of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) says that the decision was long overdue and will come as a huge relief to thousands of tourism workers in SA.

Frost says that its UK operators have already seen a surge in enquiries for UK-passport holders wanting to travel to sunny South Africa now enjoying the Southern Hemisphere’s Summer.

“Early estimates suggest that upwards of 300,000 British passport holders expect to visit friends and family or take advantage of highly competitive holiday deals across Southern Africa in the coming months,” Frost says.

Social Media Reacts

Across Twitter, reactions to the news have been positive, with many users welcoming the decision and some even taking advantage to promote their tourism businesses.

As always some try to poke fun.

Many international users are welcoming the decision as well.

The UK’s inclusion of South Africa on the red list of travel destinations had effectively crippled tourism and trade with the country’s largest source market, the UK. The Tourism Business Council of SA estimates that the country’s tourism industry loses around $1.74-million every single day the country remains on the list.

By Luis Monzon
Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter
Follow IT News Africa on Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR