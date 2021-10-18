Oracle Joins HISA 2021 as Gold Sponsor

Oracle has officially been confirmed as a Gold sponsor of the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2021 which is set to take place from 17 to 18 November 2021.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

Oracle Cloud is the first cloud designed to deliver better performance, manageability, security, and efficiency to any workload and application, so your business can spend less time managing IT and more time innovating.

There is simply no other event in Africa like HISA2021 – this virtual congress seeks to join the dots between innovation and practicality, presenting the latest healthcare technologies and showcasing their practical application and integration into existing healthcare infrastructure.

HISA 2021, in partnership with Oracle, will delve into how healthcare institutions can harness emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Wearables, and Clinical Decision Support Systems to help healthcare institutions better serve their patients, improve efficiency and increase clinician safety – in spite of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join IT News Africa at this year’s summit as an attendee, sponsor or virtual exhibitor and you’ll have the opportunity to showcase your organisation and connect with influential decision-makers across healthcare and technology from the comfort of your home.

Key Topics:

Beyond COVID-19: New opportunities for healthcare.

The Future of Healthcare: Patient journey and the digital twins.

Vaccine Mandates – Public health vs individual rights

Intelligent Healthcare: Making use of new technologies such as AI, ML and robotics to improve efficiency and delivery.

Unpacking Equity in Vaccine Delivery: How digital technologies can combat vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

Healthcare Trends and Outlooks for 2022 and beyond.

#HISA2021 will attract a riveted audience of healthcare policymakers, CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and hospital managers from leading healthcare institutions from across the African continent.

By Staff Writer.