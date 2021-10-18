MWeb Spared the Axe – Finds New Director in ICT Expert

Dimension Data’s parent company NTT Ltd., a global technology and business solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Manelisa Mavuso as Managing Director (MD) of South African ISP MWeb effective 1 October.

After nearly a year of planning its sale, Dimension Data recently made the decision not to sell MWeb at all and instead is focusing on strengthening and growing the business of the ISP. An effort that will be bolstered by the appointment of the new MD.

MWeb is wholly owned by Dimension Data and is one of the first ISPs in South Africa – launched in 1997. The provider pioneered uncapped internet access in SA and is a leading ISP in the market.

“Upon making our decision not to sell MWeb, we have appointed Mavuso to lead the growth of MWeb along with the great team we have in the business. I am excited that we can call from within our existing team to lead on this new journey” said Werner Kapp, CEO of Dimension Data MEA.

Mavuso is currently the Senior Vice President for Marketing MEA at NTT Limited (CMO – Dimension Data) and is part of the Middle East and Africa Exco team.

According to a statement from Dimension Data, Mavuso has extensive experience in the ICT market having spent almost 8 years at Telkom as MD for Consumer Services and Retail as well as MD New Businesses and Value-Added Services.

“At MWeb we have a unique proposition in the market with the partnership and support from Dimension Data and NTT Ltd., and we have the opportunity to leverage this better than maybe what we may have done in the past,” says Mavuso, MWeb’s newly appointed director.

“We are also in an almost post-pandemic period that has been characterized by increased connectivity and bandwidth demand. I am excited to be part of the MWeb team and I believe we will achieve great things.”

Mavuso is set to remain on the Dimension Data MEA Exco and will continue to oversee the MEA marketing function until a new candidate is found to fill the role.

