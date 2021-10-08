MTN SA Launches New Uncapped LTE Data Deals

MTN is introducing new MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE to South Africans starting from R499 per month for speeds up to 10Mbps.

“We are excited to introduce MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE gives customers high-speed uncapped streaming, endless connectivity, and coverage with always-on reliability and a seamless start with a free WiFi Router,” says Megan Nicholas, GM for Residential at MTN SA.

According to a statement from the mobile operator, recent growth in demand for flexible data solutions and the increasing need of customers to remain connected has led to the introduction of MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE.

Customers who purchase any of the 24-month MyMTN Home Uncapped deals from 1 October 2021 until 31 December 2021 will receive a Fixed LTE Wi-Fi router for free.

This will be the first time in the history of mobile that an uncapped home connectivity solution is offered whereby customers can choose their preferred speeds

Each of the MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE Deals offers customers an unlimited data value. However, the deals are subject to a “Fair Usage Policy” and when the usage policy limit is reached, the speed will be throttled to either 2Mbps or 4Mbps, depending on the price plan the customer has subscribed to.

The New Deals include:

Uncapped data at R499 for 10 Mbps with a FUP of 400GB

Uncapped data at R699 for 20 Mbps with a FUP of 600GB

Uncapped data at R799 for 30 Mbps with a FUP of 700GB

Customers have a choice of a 24-month contract with a free router or may opt for a month-to-month payment option by either bringing their own qualifying router or purchasing one upfront through any of our sales touchpoints, says the telco.

MTN also announced that a new fixed LTE solution will be launched next month for businesses in SA – the MTN Business Uncapped Fixed LTE deals, which are aimed at providing businesses with enough data to manage daily challenges.

“MTN believes everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life and through any of the MyMTN Home Fixed LTE deals, our customers will be connected to South Africa’s Bozza Network. MTN remains committed to exploring innovative and cost-effective ways of reducing the costs of communication and ensuring people and the homes in South Africa are connected on South Africa’s best network” concludes Nicholas.

Edited by Luis Monzon

