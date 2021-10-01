Flickswitch Announces its Revamped White Label SIM Management Platform for Telcos

Flickswitch, a leading IoT SIM Management provider across Africa, is excited to announce the launch of its newly revamped SIMcontrol online self-help platform.

Since its launch to customers in 2007, Flickswitch has provided SIM management services on over 16 mobile network operators across the African continent.

“Over the past decade, our product has proven good value to our customers, but we have also identified key areas of improving supporting mobile network operators’ digital transformation process,” explains Rudi Barnard, Executive Director of Flickswitch.

“With Flickswitch White Label Platform, we are significantly elevating business customers’ experience of working with a large number of SIMs and building the infrastructure necessary for delivering even more advanced features around it.”

The cloud-based platform enables Mobile Network Operators to easily launch mobile enterprise and Internet of Things connectivity to business customers. The own-branded self-service online platform, called SIMcontrol, is cloud-hosted and fully maintained by Flickswitch. It offers SIM management of postpaid, prepaid and roaming SIMs.

With the newly launched features including Pooled Data and a fully managed Private APN service, Flickswitch allows enterprise customers to use new technologies to adapt their business models, operations, and how they do things in order to remain competitive within their relevant markets.

Flickswitch also provides product and Go-To-Market support including knowledge sharing, sales experience, training, and marketing collateral.

“We are excited about our new product and how easy it is for Telco’s to launch the product into their markets. We believe that our service provider customers will benefit greatly from having a choice to quickly and efficiently manage a large number of SIMs” adds Barnard.

Business customers can get more information on the platform here.

By Staff Writer.