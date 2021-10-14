Cell C Slashes Data Prices – 3GB for R85

Cell C has announced changes to its 30-day data bundles, dropping prices for several bundles and introducing a few new ones.

The enhanced data bundles will not only see a reduction in price but an increase in some of the allocated data on certain bundles purchased. The updated price changes will give Cell C customers extra data for less, offering them more value for their money.

See the full list of changes below:

Customers will now be able to purchase a 1GB 30-day bundle for R85, but that’s not all, Cell C is also giving away an extra 1GB of nite data for free on all 1GB 30-day data bundles. Customers walk away with 2GB for R85.

Cell C is also giving away an extra 1GB of any time data when customers buy the 1GB 30-day data bundle on the Cell C App or portal, they effectively get 3GB for R85 for 30-days.

“Internet connection is no longer a luxury or ‘nice to have’ and has become a necessity in this digital age. We are migrating online to stay connected with friends and family, to work, learn, shop, and sell therefore, now more than ever together with financial constraints, customers are looking for value for their money,” says Simo Mkhize, CCO Officer at Cell C.

New Data Bundles

Cell C has also introduced a new range of 30-day data bundles. Customers can now purchase 200MB of data for R29 instead of the previous 150MB at this price.

This 30-day bundle can also be purchased on the Cell C App or portal for an extra 200MB free anytime data giving customers 400MB anytime data at just R29.

“Cell C continues to give its customers real value as it celebrates 20 years of grit and resilience. It will be rewarding its loyal customers with gifts to change their world by giving away millions worth of prizes that really make a difference in the lives of South Africans,” the company says in a statement.

