Tiffany Dunsdon Succeeds Sbu Shabalala as Adapt IT CEO

Adapt IT has announced the appointment of Tiffany Dunsdon as the firm’s permanent CEO, succeeding founder and former chief Sbu Shabalala who resigned from the position last month.

This comes after an announcement made by the South Africa-based software services company which also confirmed the appointment of a new COO.

“The board of directors of Adapt IT hereby notifies its shareholders that Mrs Tiffany Dunsdon has been permanently appointed as the chief executive officer of the company, and Mr Antonio Vicente’s role has changed from chief strategy officer to chief operating officer, both with immediate effect.”

Dunsdon was given executive control in an acting capacity in May after Shabalala was granted a leave of absence to “attend to personal matters” following assault allegations against him by his estranged wife, Neo. Dunsdon at the time was Adapt IT’s CCO.

Shabalala had been at the helm of the company since founding it 15 years ago.

According to her LinkedIn, Dunsdon has been at Adapt IT in some capacity since 2000, when Adapt IT was trading as InfoWave. With her latest appointment, Dunsdon becomes one of the very few female group CEOs in ICT.

Assault Allegations

Shabalala’s resignation comes after the Sunday Times reported that his wife filed an urgent interdict against her estranged husband. She is accusing him of ordering an armed attack on her new partner, suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza.

Reportedly, Nzuza ended up in critical condition after he and Neo Shabalala were subject to a home invasion by a group of men. Shabalala told Fin24 that the allegations against him were without merit, saying that it was “clearly an unrelated attack. I have been caught in the crossfire.”

He added that the best way to deal with the allegations was through the judicial system.

