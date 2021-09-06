ITA Launches 600 KM High-Speed Fibre Link Between Angola & DRC

Internet Technologies Angola (ITA), part of the Paratus Group, announced today the launch of its high-speed fibre-optic link connecting Angola to DRC across Noqui (Angola) and Matadi (DRC).

The 600-kilometre connection between Luanda and Noqui, with a capacity of up to 200 gigabits per second, will also provide internet services to municipalities along the route, including Nzeto, Tomboco and Mbanza Congo in the province of Zaire.

Following substantial investment by ITA and Paratus Group, this link between Angola and DRC signals the first of many to be launched in the SADC region by the group.

The fibre from Noqui will benefit DRC by providing internet services in Kinshasa, which has around 17-million.

With more inter-SADC fibre connections planned in 2022, this roll-out is part of the ITA/Paratus strategy to interconnect Angola with the region, through fibre, and to realise the group’s strategic vision for establishing Angola as a traffic hub within the SADC.

“For businesses in the SADC region, fibre-optic connectivity is essential”, says ITA Managing Director, Francisco Pinto Leite.

“Fibre delivers high speed and reduced latency through a quality connection to the business community. The other key benefit is affordability because, for a comparable satellite connection delivering high bandwidth and speeds, fibre is actually around 70% cheaper.”

“Our investment in Angola and within the SADC region is helping to open real business opportunities. Our strategy – in delivering Africa’s quality network – is being realised through our investment in infrastructure,” explains Rolf Mendelsohn, CTO of Paratus Group and CEO of ITA.

“The launch of this fibre link – with more links between Angola and neighbouring countries to follow – demonstrates how we are thinking big and enabling our corporate, multinational and international customers to also think big now that they may have faster, more reliable and more affordable connections.”

