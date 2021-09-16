Nutanix Promotes New VP of EMEA Channel Sales

Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, today announced the promotion of Adam Tarbox to Vice President (VP) of EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, and Africa) Channel Sales.

This senior promotion demonstrates Nutanix’s continued investment in the channel as it looks to accelerate the company to its next level of growth and support partners and customers in their journey to hybrid multi-cloud.

In this role, Tarbox will lead all routes to market, spearheading channel activities in all the European countries, Middle East, and Africa region, and will draw upon his extensive industry experience to play a strategic role in supporting Nutanix’s expansion in EMEA.

Assuming overall responsibility for Nutanix’s go-to-market strategies with resellers, distributors, OEM platform partners, system integrators, and technology partners in the EMEA region, he will be key in driving the continued growth and success of the company’s already enviable channel and alliance ecosystem said Nutanix in a statement released today.

“Partners have and will continue to be an integral part of our success, and I’m inspired by the passion and drive of Nutanix’s channel team. My commitment is to listen, learn and lead through our partners so they can continue delivering business outcomes, best-in-class transformational solutions, and a digital-first customer experience,” said Tarbox, commenting on his appointment.

“I am looking forward to building upon our deep relationships with partners to help reach the next level of mutual growth.”

Prior to his new role, Adam was Director of Global System Integrator (GSI) Business for EMEA, where he was responsible for developing and executing an overarching regional alliance strategy for Nutanix’s GSI partners.

Adam successfully led a team distributed across the EMEA region focused on driving go-to-market activities with GSIs around joint offerings for both horizontal markets and industry verticals.

“As Nutanix continues to transform to a subscription model, we continue to invest in the channel while retaining the best and brightest talent in the industry. Adam has a proven track record of driving transformational change and implementing successful strategies to deliver growth. By harnessing both Adam’s strategic abilities and experience, we can enable our partners of today and tomorrow to gain maximum benefit from our highly innovative solutions portfolio,” said Christian Alvarez, SVP of Worldwide Channels at Nutanix.

“I look forward to working closely with Adam to deliver our shared vision of assisting partners to accelerate their business by delivering the freedom of choice that enables true hybrid multi-cloud computing,” he added.

“As the channel is going through digital transformation to cloud, Nutanix is one of the only multi-cloud, multi-product companies carrying the torch to light the way ahead. Adam is the person best suited to do this while executing on our mission to help both our partners and customers on their journey to hybrid multi-cloud,” Alvarez concludes.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter