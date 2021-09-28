Kenya’s ICT Authority Appoints New CEO

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) of Kenya has confirmed the appointment of Kipronoh Ronoh as acting CEO of the East African country’s ICT Authority.

Kenya’s ICT Authority was established in 2013 to rationalise and streamline the management of all the government’s ICT functions. The state corporation is involved in several duties such as enforcing ICT standards across central and county governments.

Previously, Ronoh had served as the Authority’s Director of Programmes and Standards and takes over the role of its head from Dr Katherine Getao, who has gone on terminal leave. He has served on the Authority for six years now, having started in the role of Director in 2015.

In a statement seen by Capital Business Kenya, ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, describes Ronoh as an “ICT Guru” and noted that his appointment was one befitting Ronoh’s accomplishments in his efforts spearheading the country’s ICT sector.

“The change of guard at the ICT Authority comes at a time when the World has stepped up ICT investment in all sectors to spur economic growth and enhanced service delivery to the citizen,” Mucheru said.

Ronoh had also previously served as the Head of ICT and Quality Management System at Kenya Urban Roads Authority and Head of ICT at Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

“[Ronoh] has been the Director for Programs and Standards at the Authority, and behind the roll-out of government National Back Bone Fiber Optic infrastructure among other critical projects, his vast experience made him befit to take on the position of acting CEO,” Mucheru added.

According to the ICT Authority’s website, Ronoh holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Nairobi. He also holds professional qualifications in Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) and Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA).

By Luis Monzon

