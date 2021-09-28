Vivo Y21 Smartphone Launches in Kenya: All the Specs + Pricing

Vivo has unveiled its latest Y-series model the Vivo Y21 in Kenya. The Y21 is a mid-range smartphone featuring high-end specs and a number of distinct tweaks intended to drive the next wave of smartphones in the East African country.

Specifications

The new Vivo Y21 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology which can charge up to 34% in just 30 minutes. The device has an 8.0 mm sleek design with a 2.5D flat. The device is lightweight, weighing only 182g.

Sporting a 6.51 – inch HD Plus Display (1600 by720), the Y21 carries a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM which comes with an extended 1GB RAM. Storage options range from a 64g unit up to the larger 128g.

The Helio P35 chipset is an upgraded function to make the device faster and smoother when handling heavy operations such as playing games and multitasking.

In terms of camera setup, the Y21 sports dual cameras – a 13MP camera for wide shots and a 2MP camera for macro photography. It has a single 8MP selfie camera on the front of the device. The setup is supported by a wide range of features, including Face Beauty, Filters and Bokeh.

Additionally, the Vivo Y21 will be running on Android version 11 powered by Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1. It has an Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) CPU and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU for all of its graphics and visuals.

The Y21 comes in the colours of Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue.

Pricing

Priced at Ksh16,999 ($153,86), the affordable device aims to drive smartphone affordability inclusion in the country and to the SME and the youths.

