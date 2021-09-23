Incubation Hub for African Entrepreneurs Opens in Johannesburg

Unicorn Group, a pan-African, investment company targeting innovative ideas, start-ups, and early-stage companies in the technology and technology-enabled sectors across Africa has launched the Unicorn Incubation campus in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Unicorn incubation and innovation campus aims to host an entrepreneurial ecosystem under one roof and help African entrepreneurs bring their ambitious ideas to life, according to a statement from the company.

The Unicorn Incubation Campus users will have 24-hour access to a variety of resources: technology, high-speed internet, management coaching, pitch training, a pool of international and national experts, resident mentors, government agencies, venture capitalists, angel investors, and other stakeholders that provide African start-ups and innovators unparalleled access to the tools, talent, and funding needed for success.

“The Unicorn Incubation Campus reiterates our commitment towards spurring innovation and empowering entrepreneurs to identify and build sustainable and competitive companies that will contribute to the economic growth of Africa,” says Dr. Akintoye Akindele, Chairman Unicorn Group.

“We are very excited that is happening in South Africa as Platform Capital and Unicorn Group have invested in a few South Africa businesses (Merge and Elite Career Solutions) and we look forward to investing in more sustainable South African businesses.”

After the successful launch of the Unicorn Incubation Campuses in Lagos, Accra & Dallas this year, the Unicorn Incubation Campus Johannesburg will set a new standard and address the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, early start-ups, and early-stage companies across Africa.

“As Africans continue to innovate and position the continent as an increasingly attractive destination for investment, competition on the global stage, and technology-based solutions, Unicorn Group is pleased to support an ecosystem that will empower entrepreneurs to bring their ambitious ideas to life and propel us toward the Africa we desire,” adds Dr. Akindele.

