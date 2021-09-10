Facebook Launches Campaign to Take on Fake News in Nigeria

Facebook is collaborating with Nigerian companies Big Cabal Media and Comic Republic to launch the #NoFalseNewsZone educational campaign aimed at helping individuals identify fake news and educate them on how to minimise the spread of false information across Nigeria’s internet and otherwise.

“We are super excited to be working with Big Cabal Media and Comic Republic to launch #NoFalseNewsZone in Nigeria,” said Oluwasola Obagbemi, Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa, quoted by the Guardian Nigeria.

Obagbemi says that the social media giant is committed to the well-being of individuals and communities.

Big Cabal, a Nigerian digital media house that targets African youth with content that the company says helps lead “the most engaging conversations around all the things that matter to the youth today,” joins Nigerian comic book publisher Comic Republic, which offers comic books illustrated and written by Nigerian creators, in leading conversations to sensitize Nigerians on how to identify and report false news online.

“The world is increasingly relying on sourcing for information from digital news outlets and social media platforms. The consequences of false news are glaring and especially painful to those who fall victim. Big Cabal Media is passionate about connecting people to accurate news sources and is excited to work with Facebook on its #NoFalseNewsZone campaign,” said Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media, speaking on the partnership.

“As more people spend time on their screens, consuming news and information on social media, service providers must become more socially responsible to combat misinformation on their platforms as effectively as possible. I am pleased to be working with Facebook, a company that has taken the bold step to use the longest and most relevant art form to tell the story of misinformation to drive the desired attitudinal change,” added Jide Martin, CEO of Comic Republic.

“Comic Republic has since used comics to shine the light on issues like social injustice, online security, and domestic violence. We are pleased to be collaborating on art for a good cause and we can’t wait to show you what we are working on.”

Facebook has also launched the 2021 edition of its “Safe Online Forum” in Nigeria, which unites teachers, parents and other important education stakeholders to discuss new methods of promoting and ensuring online safety and digital literacy for young people in the West African country.

By Luis Monzon

