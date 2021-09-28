Capitec Mobile Banking App Down in South Africa

Scores of South African users online have turned to social media to report that they are having issues connecting and using the Capitec Mobile Banking app. Many users are saying that they can’t seem to log into the app.

Some users are claiming that they are unable to access the app because it is rejecting their pin codes.

I'm waiting in line to pay and your app is down @CapitecBankSA pic.twitter.com/eIB1alN7OK — Vuyani (@Koncussion) September 28, 2021

Trying to login to my capitec app and it says incorrect pin. Aowa bafuna ukudla imali yam aba. pic.twitter.com/nx8DpY8Iaq — IN GA (@KHRIS_rsa) September 28, 2021

According to DownDetector.com, a website where users can report certain outages and problems with internet services, Capitec began having issues with its app from 7 am this morning, which coincides with the users who have been claiming they have been struggling to connect since early morning.

It seems the lender has noticed its outage issue and has begun sending out SMSs to make its customers aware.

Hi @CapitecBankSA This is great, but I'm not a customer, closed my account at least 6 months ago. Please delete my details. pic.twitter.com/SKJClwUrXY — aL, your paL (@aLfriendo) September 28, 2021

Nothing seems to be working at Capitec today pic.twitter.com/8R0AmCvnNm — Gaddafi🇿🇦 (@DustSamuel) September 28, 2021

“We’re experiencing connectivity problems on our app,” the apparent message from Capitec reads. “ATMs, card & *120*3279# are working. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Currently, Capitec has not said why the service is experiencing connectivity problems but it seems to be a wide-ranging issue with “Capitec” trending number 1 on South Africa’s Twitter.

The second-largest retail bank in South Africa has yet to release an official statement about the cause of the outages on its app, which is incredibly popular in SA, having reached the number 1 spot on both the South African Google Play and Apple app store charts in 2020.

That same year, Capitec announced that it has taken the final step in its paperless journey with the introduction of an e-signature capability, by means of a biometric fingerprint. This made it the first South African bank to introduce a legally compliant e-signature.

