iPhone 13 Pro Models Reported to Have 1TB Storage Option

According to reliable Apple and iPhone analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will reportedly offer 1 TB storage options, marking the first Apple smartphone devices to cross this storage threshold.

9to5Mac reports that a new investor report from Kuo details what storage options the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in. These include configurations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Notably missing is the 64GB storage option, which possibly makes the iPhone 12 series the final set of devices that will be released with the configuration. The iPhone 13’s storage configurations far outclass its predecessors, according to the report.

In contrast, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are only available in 128Gb, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.

Kuo warns that the iPhone 13 series and its launch could be affected by supply shortages, especially in terms of components.

“We believe that iPhone’s current production challenge is the component shortage. Due to the component shortage, the legacy models had been cut by about 5–10% in 3Q21,” Kuo says.

“The iPhone 13 shipment in 4Q21 may have a potential downside risk due to component shortage. However, this downside has a limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments. We believe that iPhone 13 shipments in 2021 can grow by more than 10% YoY (vs. iPhone 12 shipments in 2020).”

iPhone 13 to Launch on 14 September 2021

The iPhone 13 is expected to be launched at Apple’s California Streaming live presentation on Tuesday, 14 September at 19:00 CAT. According to Kuo, the AirPods 3 will also be launched during the event.

Several other brand new products are expected to be revealed as well, including the Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly a new iPad. Apple could also show off the iPad mini 6 and Apple Watch SE 2, but these are less likely.

