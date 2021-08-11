Webinar: Go Paperless and Automate with Adobe & Microsoft

Join DaxData and IT News Africa on the 18th of August 2021 to find out how to transform your organisation’s paper-based processes with Adobe & Microsoft.

The worldwide pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in Africa to new, unprecedented speeds, and with shifting more and more towards remote working, many have found themselves with new mounting pressures upon their paper-based workflows.

Attend the Go Paperless and Automate with Adobe & Microsoft webinar to see how intelligent process automation and productivity in the Cloud can replace paper-based workflows. Hear from Dax Data’s Adobe experts as they demonstrate how to transform digital workflows with Adobe and Microsoft technologies.

Attendees will also learn how integrated Adobe and Microsoft solutions can make it possible to implement automated document workflows to drive business efficiency.

Register yourself and your team today to discover how the Adobe Document Cloud – Adobe Acrobat DC, Adobe Sign and PDF services – are embedded into Microsoft 365 and SharePoint and how digital workflow transformation removes paper-based processes while also automating manual processes to fast-track collaboration, avoid delays and mistakes, improve security and deliver exceptional experiences for both customers and employees.

If you’re in Finance, Legal, Procurement, HR, Sales or GRC Management then this webinar is for you!

To register or to find out more information about this event on 18 August 2021 – click here.

