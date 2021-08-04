Vodacom Launches “Everyday-Ta!” Bundles with Free YouTube Data

Vodacom has launched three new 30-day promotional LTE bundles available exclusively to new prepaid customers.

Everyday-ta! Data Bundles come standard with a bolt-on YouTube data allocation, enabling customers to stay connected on SA’s leading network.

The bundle will be rationed in equal daily amounts, over the validity period with a YouTube allocation. For example, a customer opting for a 30GB Everyday-ta! Data Bundle at R299 ($20,98) will get 1GB anytime data, every single day for 30 days, plus 2GB of YouTube allocation valid for 30 days.

These Everyday-ta! data bundles give customers the convenience of a daily data allocation. In the event that customers run out of data, there are great value offers available on the Just 4 You platform (*123#) or via the My Vodacom App.

“We have deliberately incorporated YouTube data allocation because of its popularity amongst South African social media users. Technology and technology solutions continue to play a critical role in connecting people to life-changing information,” says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer for Consumer Business at Vodacom.

“As we continue to celebrate what the human spirit can achieve when combined with technology, we know that the emphasis is on connecting everyone to the digital age, and YouTube is another mechanism to help consumers connect to this digital era.”

According to a 2021 Social Media Landscape report for South Africa, published by World Wide Worx, YouTube is the second most used social media platform, and it has provided an alternative to paid-TV service locally.

“With this research, we have seen that YouTube has become an essential part of consumers’ lives. From edutainment to the most basic need, it has become a one-stop destination for all things knowledge,” added Mendes.

Vodacom Drops Data Prices

Early this year, Vodacom dropped the price of certain 30-day data bundles by up to 14% making the 1GB data bundle at R85 ($5,96) the most affordable bundle in the market.

In addition to launching these new Everyday.ta! promotional data bundles, Vodacom has also added additional YouTube bundles to existing monthly and weekly open market bundles.

“We will continue to reward our customers with value-added benefits that make their everyday life easy. Giving customers easy access to YouTube is to exemplify our belief that there isn’t anything one cannot learn online, especially when connected to the Vodacom network,” concluded Mendes.

With every recharge, customers are rewarded with VodaBucks, a unified virtual currency that can be redeemed in the VodaBucks Store. Over 3.5-billion VodaBucks have been earned since the launch of the VodaBucks Rewards Programme just under a year ago.

To view all allocations, customers need to dial *135# or download the My Vodacom App, and go to the Just 4 You Menu.

To enjoy access to the Everyday-ta! Data Bundles now, customers need to simply buy a bundle via the My Vodacom App or *135*111#. The free YouTube value bundles are available until mid-September.

