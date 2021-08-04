Telkom Announces New Group CEO

Telkom has announced today Sipho Maseko’s successor as CEO of the Telkom Group.

The South African telco has appointed Serame Taukobong as the Group CEO Designate with effect from 1 October 2021. Taukobong will assume the role of chief executive after Maseko makes his official exit from the company on 30 June 22.

“Serame is a seasoned executive, with deep experience in the ITC sector in South African and the continent,” said Sello Moloko, Chairperson of Telkom, about the new appointment.

Mokolo says that the organisation was pleased that its extensive search process confirmed the calibre of Telkom’s people and that the appointment of Serame will further ensure the continuity of Telkom’s value unlock strategy.

“I know I will be taking over a solid business with a capable & committed team,” comments Taukobong about his appointment. Taukobong previously worked under Maseko’s leadership for three years.

“The team and I are conscious of the challenges that lie ahead and are committed to attracting and retaining the best people, winning in the market place and delivering value for shareholders,” he concludes.

Taukobong currently serves as Telkom’s CEO of Consumer & Small Business, joining the telco in 2018, and previously worked as an executive for the MTN Group, where his most important tenures were as Head of Marketing for MTN South Africa and as the CEO of MTN Ghana.

Sipho Maseko Steps Down As Telkom Group CEO

Telkom’s current and soon to be former CEO, Sipho Maseko, made his intentions to step down known last month.

“I feel now is the right time for me to step aside and make way for a new leader who will take Telkom to even greater heights. I will stay on until June 2022 to ensure a smooth transition for my successor,” Maseko said.

“I am most thankful to my colleagues across our country, for trusting me to lead Telkom, and for supporting me throughout this journey of transition.”

Maseko joined Telkom on 1 April 2013 during a time when the firm was facing “severe challenges”.

During his eight-year tenure, Maseko managed to turn its business around – evolving it from a traditional fixed business to a portfolio of businesses that comprises the Mobile, IT, Wholesale infrastructure business and the Masts and Tower portfolio.

