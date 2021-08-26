Synology Releases New Coud Service to Secure File Transfers for Businesses and Teams

Synology today announced the availability of C2 Transfer, a new cloud solution designed to securely transfer files between businesses and their clients, partners, and other external parties.

Synology’s on-premises storage solutions already empower businesses and home users to solve their data management challenges, such as connecting remote teams and enabling file sharing and collaboration between people. C2 Transfer is instead designed to solve the last mile problem — when teams send out important and potentially sensitive files to clients.

Identity Verification and End-to-End Encryption

Most file collaboration solutions, cloud or on-premises ones, protect data through permission management and audits of individual account activity. However, deliverables still have to be sent to external parties that do not have accounts.

C2 Transfer keeps things simple for both parties while ensuring that files are always delivered to the right person, even if a link is accidentally published or shared with the wrong person. C2 Transfer verifies identities by sending a one-time password (OTP) to a sender-specified email address or phone number to ensure that only the intended recipient can access the files.

C2 Transfer keeps data private with end-to-end encryption, making files unreadable from before they are uploaded by the client until after they are safely downloaded onto a device by the intended recipient.

Accelerate External Workflows

C2 Transfer is designed to make sending files to external partners and clients easy, especially for human resources, legal, manufacturing, finance, and marketing departments. C2 Transfer has built-in support for image watermarks, download expiration dates, single-use downloads, and file requests to receive files securely.

Availability

C2 Transfer is available starting today with the Pro plan subscription offering standalone accounts for smaller teams and freelancers. Centrally managed plans for larger businesses will be available shortly.

Try the capabilities of C2 Transfer for FREE with our extended 90-day free trial, valid until the end of 2021.

By Staff Writer.