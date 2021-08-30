SA Fintech Ukheshe Partners with dzcard for Asia Pacific Expansion

South Africa-based, fintech enablement solutions provider, Ukheshe Technologies has announced a new partnership with global next-generation card solutions and digital security company, dzcard.

Headquartered in Thailand, with offices worldwide including in India and Tanzania, dzcard’s new partnership with Ukheshe will enhance the firm’s customisable solutions for various digital ecosystems and locations.

The partnership will seek to leverage Ukheshe’s Eclipse API platform and its market-leading digital payments solutions, allowing both companies to deliver digital strategies within their respective markets.

“The partnership will provide further channels for dzcard to expand upon within the existing customer base and remain current in the fast-evolving digital payments domain. With this Ukheshe will expand its footprint into Asia Pacific,” comments Donovan Drew, President: Asia-Pacific of Ukheshe in a statement.

Drew also says the company’s digital payments enablement platform has expanded and evolved significantly as the financial services market seeks innovative solution providers that can address fundamental payment gaps.

He adds the partnership is a natural fit for both organisations through the combination of Ukheshe’s position as an award-winning digital payment platform provider and dzcard’s influence as leaders in secured smart card solutions and digital security.

“At dzcard, we aim to address the changing needs of our customers who are craving advanced services and seamless experiences. By fusing the physical and digital spaces, customers can enjoy secured cashless payments solutions,” says Sutat Suksawat, MD of dzSolution at dzcard.

“With this partnership, Ukheshe and dzcard bring a unique service offer in terms of accessibility, availability and usability to customers from fintech to financial institutions reinforced with reduced time-to-market, good cost-effectiveness, and a customer-first approach,” Suksawat concludes.

Currently Ukheshe provides the platforms and technology that support nine issuers comprising four telcos, six banks and fintechs, 334,029 merchants and 2,271,880 apps.

