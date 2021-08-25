Huawei CloudEngine 16800 Data Centre Switch Wins Best of Show Award Grand Prize at Interop Tokyo 2020

Huawei CloudEngine 16800 — the industry’s first data centre switch in the AI era — won the Best of Show Award Grand Prize at Interop Tokyo 2020, Japan’s largest ICT exhibition. The award recognized the product’s cloud infrastructure and series of differentiators, such as super capacity, intelligent experience, and autonomous driving, as well as features such as the highest density 400GE, AI-powered iLossless algorithm, and millisecond-level Telemetry (data collection technology).

This is the second time that Huawei data centre network has won the highest honour in the ICT industry, having also won Best of Show Award Grand Prize at Interop Tokyo 2018.

With the rapid development of emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, and cloud, data centres are taking on an increasingly important role, becoming the brain of enterprises. This is posing high challenges on data centre networks in terms of bandwidth, packet loss rate, and O&M.

Huawei’s new flagship CloudEngine 16800 series data centre switches support up to 400GE switching capacity through an innovative switching architecture and hardware engineering breakthroughs. It employs AI algorithms in switches for the first time to implement network self-optimization, and collects data from more dimensions and in a more fine-grained manner, laying a data foundation for intelligent network O&M.

As the industry’s first data centre switch for the AI era, Huawei CloudEngine 16800 has the following features:

Super capacity: CloudEngine 16800 is the industry’s highest-density 400GE switch, satisfying enterprises’ requirements for smooth network architecture evolution for the next 5 to 10 years.

Intelligent experience: iLossless, the industry-unique AI algorithm, achieves zero packet loss on the entire network, offering efficient computing and fully unleashing computing power.

Autonomous driving: CloudEngine 16800 uses Telemetry to collect data from eight dimensions in milliseconds and complete network status data aggregation and intelligent analysis, providing comprehensive data to achieve efficient O&M.

Leveraging these three features, Huawei CloudEngine 16800 series switches enable data centre networks to carry diverse new services such as video streaming, high-performance computing, and distributed storage.

Currently, the CloudEngine 16800 has been widely used in key application scenarios such as public cloud and private cloud, as well as financial production networks in the finance, Internet, carrier, and government public utility sectors.

“The world is entering a fully connected, intelligent world, and the new infrastructure of data centres is entering an intelligence era with data as the key production factor,” said Leon Wang, President of the data centre network domain of Huawei Data Communication Product Line.

“We are honoured that Huawei CloudEngine 16800 was recognized with Best of Show Award Grand Prize at Interop 2020. This further strengthens our confidence in introducing AI to data centre switches for building intelligent data centre networks with super capacity, intelligent experience, and autonomous driving. We will continue to use innovative technical services to better serve our customers in various industries around the world, and provide an acceleration engine for digital transformation of industries, leading data centre networks into the intelligence era.”

By Staff Writer.