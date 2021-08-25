Facebook Rolls Out its Marketplace to 37 Territories Across Sub-Saharan Africa

Social media mainstay Facebook has announced today the launch of its Marketplace platform to 37 more countries and territories in Sub-Saharan Africa. The platform is currently available in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria.

Facebook Marketplace is a convenient destination for users of the social network where they can find, buy and sell items from others in their local communities, simply by tapping on the Marketplace icon or visiting the site to browse and search for items, or filter by distance or category.

“Increasing the availability of Marketplace to 37 more countries and territories in Sub-Saharan Africa reinforces our ongoing commitment to helping connect communities and support buying and selling through one simple online destination,” says Facebook Director of Public Policy Africa Kojo Boakye comments on the launch.

“As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact people and businesses, the expansion of Marketplace will provide more people with a convenient destination where they can discover new products, shop for things they want, or find buyers for the things they want to sell.”

“Listing an item for sale is just as easy as browsing for one on Marketplace,” Facebook says in a statement.

“Sellers can share a photo of an item, enter a product name, description and price, confirm their location and select a category. They can also choose to post their listings to Facebook Buy and Sell Groups. Interested buyers will find the item they are looking for and message the sellers directly through Messenger. They can decide on the payment method depending on their own preferences.”

3 Tips on buying and selling responsibly on Facebook Marketplace:

Commerce Policy

Items, products or services sold on Facebook must comply with our Community Standards, as well as our Commerce Policies. Sellers are responsible for complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

Choose Your Preferred Payment Method

Buyers and sellers may offer or accept cash, Cash on Delivery (COD) or person-to-person (P2P) payments. If you choose to pay electronically using bank transfer or money order solutions, avoid payment links and log in directly through the payment method’s website. Keep in mind that personal checks or bank drafts can be counterfeit.

Meeting in Person

If you’re meeting someone in person, Facebook recommends arranging your meeting in a public, well-lit area. If you choose to meet at someone’s home, consider bringing another person with you or share your meeting plan with friends or family.

Facebook advises all buyers and sellers to follow local guidelines to stay safe and help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Buyers and sellers can find tips on how to use Marketplace responsibly and access the Help Center for more information.

Now with this latest expansion, Facebook Marketplace is available for users in Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara and Zimbabwe.

