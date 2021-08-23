Giving Financial Institutions Humanising Digital Experiences with Kasisto

Kasisto is a leading digital experience platform, providing solutions to the finance industry worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 to give financial institutions the power to humanise digital experiences that build valuable relationships.

The company provides solutions to facilitate your company’s operations, from simple retail transactions to the complex demands of corporate banks and wealth management.

If your company is in the financial services industry, then your customers want instant, intelligent answers to their questions.

From a customer experience perspective, digital solutions need to remove as much friction as possible during customer engagement. The experience should be seamless and consistent irrespective of the channel.

To provide this experience you need a digital platform that is robust enough to reason and smart enough to delight. And one that is extensible enough to meet your business needs. This is why Kasisto launched KAI – a conversational AI for banking and finance.

KAI is a digital experience and communication platform created to master the language of banking and finance. Built using decades of artificial intelligence research and IP from SRI International, one of the world’s largest independent R&D organisations and the creator of Apple’s Siri, KAI is unlike other conversational AI vendors.

KAI comes pre-packaged with the financial skills and knowledge to create informed and effective conversations. And unlike chatbot vendors, KAI delivers truly humanising experiences to millions of Kasisto customers across the globe daily.

Kasisto Selected as a Panel Discussion Sponsor for #DFA2021

Kasisto has been selected as a Panel Discussion Sponsor for the #DFA 2021 virtual summit on 31 August 2021.

IT News Africa’s Digital Finance Africa Summit seeks to supercharge your financial service institution’s transformation strategy by bringing together African financial services leaders and technology players to discuss the key factors that the industry must keep on the front burner as they embark on the journey to digitization.

The summit will also delve into how financial institutions can harness new technologies such as AI, IoT, Big Data, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing, to compete with challenger banks, serve their customers better, improve efficiency and increase profitability– in spite of the current crises.

For more information about the DFA 2021 or to register as a sponsor, exhibitor or attendee, click here.

