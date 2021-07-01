Vodacom Business Africa Expands to South America

In efforts to extend its international footprint, Vodacom Business Africa has taken a step into Brazil, South America, thereby increasing its fixed-connectivity coverage to five continents across the globe.

This trans-Atlantic connection has been made possible through the undersea South Atlantic Cable System, which is the first to directly link the African continent’s southern hemisphere with South America.

With the latest addition of Brazil, the network’s reach now spans South America in addition to Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America, further cementing Vodacom Business Africa’s position as one of Africa’s global connectivity partners of choice.

“Our promise to our valued clients, both new and existing, is to leverage the most optimized fixed-connectivity network routes available into Africa. In so doing, we are shortening the distances between Africa and South America for multinational businesses seeking to consume their hybrid clouds optimally from Africa, as they expand their operations via this inter-continental trading corridor,” says Trevor Naidoo, Executive Head Technology and Operations of Vodacom Business Africa.

Vodacom Promises a “Future Ready Network”

Vodacom Business Africa’s IP Backbone provides an enterprise-grade solution that allows organisations to aggregate all their communications between sites and remote workers onto a single, reliable, private Wide Area Network (WAN) underpinned by a network with a global reach.

A secure connectivity platform is also part of the Vodacom Business Africa offering, enabling the deployment of customised, end-to-end ICT services that range from hybrid, private-public clouds, to Smart Collaboration and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

These services collectively form a ‘future ready’ network, providing on-demand, application-driven connectivity for real-time digital solutions with integrated, multi-vendor, virtual network functions.

“Through our flexible, hybrid, local and international billing options, we can provide convenient support for varying multinational contracting models. Our global service management suite enables us to deliver a consistent brand experience across your business estate,” adds Naidoo.

