Nigeria Still Waiting on Federal Government’s Approval for 5G Deployment

Nigeria’s final journey into the deployment of 5G technology is expected to begin sometime relatively soon, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The Guardian reports that the only obstacle to the deployment of the technology in Nigeria is approval by the country’s Federal Government. A previously existing obstacle, a supposed loose end, has recently been tightened by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Approval from the Federal Government is expected within the next few months.

Nigeria’s Senate Approves 5G

After two trials conducted by MTN and Ericsson in 2019, with the supervision of the NCC, Nigeria’s Upper Legislative Chamber, the Senate approved the deployment of 5G networks in the country.

The Senate had agreed that the technological impact that was promised with 5G would “revolutionise Nigerians’ ways of life”, with expected positive changes from education to agriculture, security to entertainment, and governance in general if the technology is deployed.

This is following the outcome of investigations by a joint committee mandated to look into the status of 5G in Nigeria and its technological impact on Nigerian citizens.

Spectrum Auctions Set to Begin “Soonest”

The EVP of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta has inaugurated an 18-member council in Abuja to facilitate the auctioning of spectrum licenses for 5G deployment. The council will see NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Ubale Maska as Auction Adviser while the Director, Spectrum Administration, NCC, Oluwatoyin Asaju, will be the Committee Chairman.

Danbatta says that apart from developing the Information Memorandum (IM) for auctioning of C-band spectrum for 5G deployment in the country, the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the committee will include the development of an award process to be used in deciding to which company or provider the grant of spectrum licenses can be made.

Danbatta believes the outcome of the work of the committee is a major step towards the realisation of 5G service deployment in Nigeria. According to him, the NCC has committed “enormous resources” to ensure spectrum is secured and released in a timely manner for the present and future deployments of services that will push the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in Nigeria.

