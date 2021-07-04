Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

This week in African tech – Lockdown Level 4 in South Africa implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 Delta, and Windows 11’s system requirements – not all PCs will be able to run the updated OS.

IT News Africa talks to Adama Diouf of SYLVERSYS about digital transformation and Africa, and can crypto traders still trade Bitcoin in South Africa despite recent pressure from the country’s tax and revenue service.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. South Africa Tightens Lockdown Regulations To Curb New COVID-19 Delta Variant

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new, increased lockdown restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of a new COVID-19 variant in the country that has been detected in five provinces.

New restrictions include the prohibition of all gatherings and the sale of alcohol. Leisure travel to and from Gauteng has also been limited, and schools have had their winter holidays brought forward in an effort to close educational institutions until the 3rd wave begins to decline.

The Delta variant is currently considered the most transmissible form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the virus that causes COVID-19) in the world, meaning that it is able to spread far more efficiently from person to person than other variants.

3. Adama Diouf of SYLVERSYS Talks Amazon Partnership, Cloud Computing and Digital Transformation in Africa

TNA’s Luis Monzon had the opportunity to chat with Adama Diouf, VP of SYLVERSYS, and self-styled “Digital Transformation Evangelist” to discuss how the company is using AWS to accelerate transformation in Africa, the challenges many IT companies still face and what the future may look like for SYLVERSYS and IT in the continent.

Adama talks about how SYLVERSYS built a successful cloud solution for Yup, a Senegal-based mobile payment platform. He also gives a key piece of advice for fellow ICT companies in Africa.

2. Windows 11’s Steep System Requirements – Can Your Machine Cut It?

One of the key takeaways from its announcement and reveal is that Windows 11 will be a free update for anyone running a legitimate copy of Windows 10.

However, now with the official system requirements for Windows 11 announced by Microsoft, it seems that the free update might not be able to run on all machines running the current OS.

Some older machines may not be able to run Windows 11 at all.

Crypto traders in the country are facing pressure from the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS) regarding their cryptocurrency investments. This has raised a lot of panic in the South Africa crypto community.

Cryptocurrency trading is presently unregulated in South Africa, however, the government is taking necessary steps to control the digital asset community in the country.

