Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

This week, internet speed and connectivity tester Ookla released its global market analysis reports, ranking the fastest internet service providers (ISPs) from countries all across the globe.

IT News Africa covered reports for the fastest ISPs in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

Other articles that resonated include an opinion piece on the role of mobile technology in Africa and how it can build on the education and skills gaps that exist on the continent.

And finally, a South African company says its pink face masks can curb the spread of COVID-19.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. The Role Mobile Technology Plays in Africa

With smartphones becoming more accessible and affordable, and network coverage growing stronger, the uptake of mobile technology is in a good space and growing in leaps and bounds on the African continent.

Many mobile technology companies and organisations, both public and private, are harnessing the potential of this to bridge education gaps and alleviate poverty.

3. South African Company Says Its Copper Face Masks Can Help Beat COVID

Copper Fresh, a Johannesburg-based company has innovated a new solution to possibly curb the spread of COVID-19 through its pink face masks.

The company says it is making one of Africa’s first face masks capable of self-sanitising and killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, just a few minutes after it touches the mask.

The reason the masks can kill viruses and bacteria is the same reason the masks have a reddish, pinkish hue.

They are made with copper.

2. 10 Fastest Internet Providers in Nigeria Ranked

According to Ookla’s market analysis, the ISP that delivers Nigeria’s fastest fixed broadband internet speeds is ipNX – a Lagos-based telecom, founded in 2003.

ipNX offers both FTTH and FTTB solutions. In terms of residential fibre, plans start at N12,900 pm for 8Mbps up to N62,350 pm for 75Mbps and include a complimentary phone line.

Read on to discover how the other top ISPs in Nigeria ranked.

1. 9 Fastest Internet Providers in South Africa Ranked

In Ookla’s market analysis for South African ISPs, it was found that Cool Ideas delivered the fastest fixed broadband internet speeds. Cool Ideas has consistently ranked amongst the best ISPs in the country.

The company offers FTTH and Fibre-to-the-Business (FTTB) as well as VoIP phones.

Read on to discover how the other top ISPs in South Africa ranked.

