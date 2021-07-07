7 Great Reasons to Sponsor the Digital Finance Africa 2021 Summit

Digital transformation has come to Africa, affecting every organisation and company.

Within the finance service industry, the transformation has been swift – many areas, including digital banking, payments, security, personalisation and financial inclusion are being transformed across the continent as you read this.

The transformation is here to stay, and will only increase as the unstoppable future approaches.

Financial service institutions must come to the realisation that embracing technology and innovation is more than a mere value-added benefit – it has become essential not only for survival but for the future of growth opportunities as well.

With branchless banking and digital payment solutions exploding in Africa as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, it is evident that customer mindsets are changing on a weekly, if not daily level.

Now, as financial firms simply have no choice but to embrace the digital sphere to stay competitive, fundamental changes and important strategic choices in digitalization must take place.

