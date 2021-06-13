Top 4 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

Safaricom eSIMs launching in Kenya, iOS users leaving for Android phones, and Telkom launches Africa’s first virtual banking card in partnership with SA fintech Ukheshe.

Rounding out the week – The Future of Remote Work.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

4. Telkom Launches Africa’s First Virtual Banking Card with Ukheshe

Telkom has launched Africa’s first Mastercard virtual card for use on WhatsApp, enabling Telkom Pay customers to make e-commerce payments any time they want.

The move is a result of close collaboration with Mastercard, Nedbank, and leading fintech enablement partner, Ukheshe Technologies.

Telkom’s Mastercard virtual card for WhatsApp gives customers the flexibility to shop safely and conveniently using just their smartphone and the Telkom Pay app.

3. Why Digital Workplaces are the Future of Remote Work

The adoption of the digital workplace by companies across the world is at a nascent stage, but very few understand the relevances of the digital workplace strategy.

A digital workplace is very different from a traditional setup. It enables clients to drive business value, increase IT efficacy and user interactions by weaving together disruptive technologies.

2. More & More iOS Users Could Be Leaving to Android – New Research

New information has emerged from the court case between Fortnite developer and publisher Epic Games and Apple in May.

Specifically, leaked internal company documents shown in court during the case reveal that Apple continued to lose iPhone users over several quarters between 2019 and 2020.

The data shows that, in the third quarter of 2019, 81% of iPhone owners remained with Apple, meaning that 19% moved to other brands. In the fourth quarter of 2020, 14% of users switched with 86% remaining.

The much-rumoured eSIMs developed by Safaricom have officially been released in Kenya.

eSIM or embedded SIM is built into your phone. It is a tiny device, much smaller than even the smallest available micro SIMs.

An innovative move towards facilitating multiple phone numbers, eSIMs can allow your phone to carry more than 1 number – say, for business or personal.

