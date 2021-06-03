Samsung Launches Door-to-Door Repair Service in South Africa

Worldwide electronics conglomerate Samsung has launched a “door to door” repair service in South Africa as part of an effort to facilitate the repairs of their customers’ smartphones (and other devices) and “provide another option to visiting a customer care centre”.

Samsung refers to the service as “seamless” and it applies to anyone within 40kms of a customer care centre. This new service is another innovation in the world of convenient tech, a welcome prospect to anyone working from home struggling to find time to take their devices in to repair.

“Many people don’t always have the time to drive to a customer care centre – especially as they juggle both their home and work commitments,” says an official release from the company.

“Fortunately, you can now opt to have your smartphone picked up from your home or business, repaired and returned with Samsung’s Door to Door service”

“As Samsung, we’re continuously searching for new ways to make life easier. We, therefore, listened to the needs of our customers and created a first-of-its-kind service in the country,” says David Moncur, Acting E-Commerce Lead, Samsung South Africa.

“This methodology of innovation and convenience is built into all the products we design, and through our committed service offering we will continue to put customers first, in exciting new ways.”

How it works:

Once you have selected the service here Samsung will arrange a collection time with you.

The cost of both the pick-up and return of your smartphone is R330 ($24.07).

The device will be picked up and you will be able to track the repair progress.

You will be notified when the repair is completed.

A delivery time will be arranged with you. Additional costs may be incurred if the pre-arranged time is missed.

Due to COVID regulations, the product will be sanitised and packaged before the customer.

Applicable devices

Samsung Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Z (all models) Samsung Galaxy S (all models) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note (all models) Samsung Galaxy A (all models) Samsung Galaxy J (all models)

Samsung Tablets: Galaxy Tab S (all models) Galaxy Tab A (all models) Galaxy Tab Active (all models)

Samsung Watches: Galaxy Watch (all models) Galaxy Watch Active (all models) Galaxy Fit (all models)

Samsung Buds: Galaxy Buds (all models)

