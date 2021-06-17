Kenyan Food Delivery Startup Secures $1-Million Pre-Seed Ahead of August Launch

Upcoming Kenyan food delivery startup Kune has closed a pre-seed funding round at $1-million in investments.

The startup, which seeks to prepare and deliver freshly-made, ready-to-eat meals at affordable prices, will look to use the capital boost to scale its on-demand services before its planned launch in August later this year.

The pre-seed funding round was led by Pan-African venture capital consortium, Launch Africa Ventures, and supported by Century Oak Capital GmbH, Consonance and Pariti, an ecosystem management firm.

Kune on the Go

Targetting busy Nairobian professionals on the go, the company successfully delivered 500 freshly-prepared meals during a pilot operation earlier this year. The meals are marketed at a fraction of restaurant costs.

Founded by French entrepreneur Robin Reecht in late 2020, Kune reportedly operates using a hybrid business model – combining cloud and dark kitchen concepts, with all of its meals produced and packaged on-site at a factory hub in Nairobi.

It is from this hub that meals are delivered on-demand to Kune’s consumer base either through online, retail or corporate avenues.

“After three intensive months spent structuring the company, finding land for our factory, and hiring key team members, I started fundraising. I’m delighted that Kune has attracted this level of interest from investors who immediately saw the potential to grow Kune not only in Kenya but across Sub-Saharan Africa,” Reecht is quoted by TechCabal.

Kune Africa Launches in August

Tech Cabal also reports that Kune will begin deliveries in earnest from August after its new factory is completed. The company claims that it has the capacity to deliver up to 5000 servings a day to the city’s working-class and middle-income population.

Kune also promises relatively quick delivery times, on average within a 30-minute window from hub to customer. Kune has full control of its entire supply chain, something that sets it apart from contemporaries in the on-demand food delivery sphere. From cooking to packaging to deliveries – Kune is running the whole gamut. It even has plans to build its own fleet of 100 electric motorcycles by early 2022.

“Launch Africa is excited to be leading the first round of financing for this exciting new startup in the Kenyan food sector,” says Baljinder Sharma, director of Launch Africa Ventures.

“Leveraging the cloud kitchen model and owning the entire supply chain provides a massive growth and scaling opportunity for Kune Africa, and we are looking forward to seeing the business take off and grow.”

Kune has future plans to expand offerings to include microwaveable meals as well as calory-controlled meals for weight-watchers and retail meals for stores in Europe and the US.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter