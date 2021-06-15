AstraZeneca Partners with South African BrandMed to “Improve Treatment Outcomes, Patient Experience”

The COVID-19 pandemic and the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have compelled healthcare stakeholders to explore new ways of improving health systems, stimulating the advancement of healthcare ecosystems that focus on enhancing the patient experience, improving treatment outcomes, while at the same time reducing expenses and treatment timelines.

AstraZeneca South Africa Partners with BrandMed

AstraZeneca South Africa announced this week that it will be providing sponsorship to BrandMed towards the establishment of fifteen BrandMed Syntro-P Health Centres of Excellence as part of its commitment to work towards a future where all patients have access to sustainable, holistic health experiences and access to life-changing treatment and prevention.

Through the partnership with BrandMed, a leading South African connected healthcare company that integrates medical and lifestyle expertise and science with ground-breaking technologies, patients will soon have access to the additional BrandMed Syntro P Health Centres of Excellence that shift the focus from a fragmented silo approach to managing the world’s leading causes of morbidity and mortality, to a proactive, patient-centric, integrated risk-reduction and treatment approach.

“Challenging times require a fresh innovative and integrated approach to healthcare. At BrandMed we are continuously reimagining health, using technology that empowers a better quality of life, not only for patients but for our healthcare practitioners too,” says Dr Riaz Motara, Physician, Cardiologist and CEO of BrandMed.

“People with underlying NCDs need to be managed more effectively and that is what the Syntro P Health Ecosystems offer. We are creating a coordinated care network of healthcare practitioners able to manage high-risk patients with NCDs in a more precise, personalised and holistic health manner. This initiative with AstraZeneca is a further commitment to making life a little easier for those managing chronic conditions.”

“At AstraZeneca, we believe that patient experiences and outcomes are our shared responsibility and that innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. We are delighted to be partnering with BrandMed in the establishment of the additional Centres of Excellence,” says Barbara Nel, AstraZeneca Country President for African Cluster (South Africa, Sub Sahara and Francophone Africa).

“The integrated approach of the BrandMed Ecosystem aligns with AstraZeneca’s Take CaRe of Me programme (Cardio-Renal-Metabolic), a holistic patient care and evidence generation initiative that promotes the early awareness and prevention of Cardio-Renal complications related to Type 2 Diabetes. By joining forces with BrandMed we look forward to making an even greater positive impact for patients and healthcare practitioners, achieving results that go beyond what any individual stakeholder can achieve. This is the value of partnerships, with the patient at the centre,” Nel continues.

