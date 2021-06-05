Additional income is an important way to provide more financial security for yourself and your family. It likewise allows you to achieve your goals faster or afford certain items or holidays that were just out of reach before.

These ideas below are not just for once-off boosts in income, they are intended for those who are looking for new permanent sources of income, both additional and main.

This collection contains ideas from different areas so that people from many walks of life and interests can find a suitable option for themselves.

Perhaps you already have an idea in mind but are not yet aware of how to get started or you do not have relevant experience. This isn’t something you should be afraid of: you can easily learn to do anything from simple practice, and the below list can also be considered a helpful guide.

The main takeaway, however, is whether or not you are prepared to invest time and effort into additional sources of income.

Here are 5 intriguing business ideas for you to make extra money after work:

Remember that you can try several of these ideas before choosing those that will fit your requirements and expectations best.

1. Writing a Book

In addition to the traditional process of submitting a manuscript to a publisher, simpler options are now available: self-publishing services (for example, Amazon) or the ability to sell the book electronically through your website.

If the option of self-publishing seems to you something frivolous, remember that it is a very common practice in the world. For example, this is how the self-help book that became a bestseller worldwide — “The Miracle Morning” — was originally published.

The book is now set to have its own movie.

2. Video Tutorials, Webinars, Masterclasses and Online Courses

Online training and thematic offline events are now very popular because they are not geographically tied.

If you have particular skills at something and have some free time at home, why not try one of these formats?

This can lead to a passive additional income. To test your idea, host a free event or live stream, record a video for social media or YouTube. Host gaming walkthroughs on Twitch, start uploading a how-to guide to social media.

If it becomes popular, advertisers will reach out. All this takes is patience and actual know-how.

You can also sell the recording of the event. And interested people will be able to buy the recording and watch it at any time. You can sell such online products on your website or platforms like Udemy, a massive online course provider.

3. Checklists, Guides and Templates

These are another type of online product that could be an interesting option for additional income.

The benefit is that, unlike physical products, electronic products do not need to be stored in a warehouse or sent by mail, and the sales process can be automated. However, this does not mean that special efforts will not be required from you.

The most amount of time will be spent on developing an online product, setting up sales on the site, and then promoting it. As for the selling platform, it can be your own website or a specialized platform. Etsy is a very popular site for this.

Electronic goods such as templates for materials for the holidays (invitations, banners, cards), patterns and knitting patterns are all very popular nowadays.

4. Trading Forex

Trading Forex can be a lucrative possibility and opportunity for those who can devote some time to learning its ins and outs, but the dividends come when you are ready to apply this knowledge.

Everything here depends on your chosen abilities and strategies. In this way, it is crucial to read and learn as much as possible while you are a beginner.

Start with basic notions like learning what exactly is CFD trading or other popular trading strategies. The Forextime blog is a great resource of information and news that will also be helpful for more experienced traders.

You can visit it from time to time to find new useful articles and links. It is available all around the world — from South Africa to Australia to the US. The sooner you’ll start, the sooner you’ll see income gains.

5. Advertising Collaborations

Projects and people who have an audience on blogs, social networks, or podcasts and the like often collaborate with various brands. They advertising their products or services.

Despite all the attractiveness of this option at first glance, there are many nuances to understand. The main thing to get is that you, in fact, earn using your reputation and the audience’s trust in you.

That is why not all proposals from brands that come in will turn out to be so worthwhile.

Another factor that often causes people to refuse this option is the strict requirements of what and how to say in such advertising material.

Certain brands or scripted messages might be inappropriate for a certain blog or podcasts. It is crucial to keep individuality and the author or creator’s own presentation, even if it is an advertising post from a paying brand.

By Staff Writer.