Uber Offers Discounted Trips To and From COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

With South Africa moving into Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout programme, Uber has offered 10 million free or discounted trips to and from vaccination sites so that nobody misses their opportunity to get the vaccine.

In partnership with UNESCO, the ride-hailing company says that despite the pandemic’s tragic toll, businesses and communities should continue to band together to show support to make sure all South African’s can share equally in the recovery.

“There’s a lot of effort behind every vaccination. We’re grateful to essential workers and NGOs who are working tirelessly to ensure South Africa moves closer to overall recovery by getting vaccinated. We look forward to harnessing the power of the Uber platform to help connect South Africa with vaccines and are working closely with the government and other stakeholders to ensure we follow their vaccination roll-out plan and assist where possible.”

Uber goes on to say that the safety of its community is always a priority. During the pandemic, Uber introduced new standards to ensure maximum safety while travelling.

Passengers and drivers are asked to wear a mask during the ride. Both have the option to cancel their trip if the other party is not covered. To confirm that drivers are wearing a face shield, Uber introduced Face Cover Check technology, which only allows one to go online after a face mask has been verified.

Users can also give their feedback about safety in the evaluation of the trip, by paying attention to aspects such as wearing a mask or face shield.

Edited by Jenna Delport