LG Unveils 2021 TV Line Up

LG South Africa has unveiled its 2021 Home Entertainment line-up, including the OLED evo range.

“When it comes to TV and home entertainment, the LG Self-Lit OLED range is the irrefutable best TV range on the market-beating all other TVs with the best picture quality and most advanced panel technology in existence,” says Lance Berger, Home Entertainment Sales Head at LG.

“We’re sure to continue the trend which has given LG the title of the world’s best-selling OLED brand for the past eight consecutive years. Our Self-Lit OLED TV delivers the best ‘hometainment’ experience, with the TV line-up for South Africa in 2021 promising to be the most impressive yet!”

LG’s OLED TVs series – which includes the Z1, G1, C1 and A1 – feature LG’s new OLED evo technology that delivers more light per pixel to produce punchier images, a 20% brighter viewing experience and better HDR performance.

LG’s latest intelligent processer, the Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI, revamps the performance of the LG OLED TV models in the Z1, G1 and C1 series. This processor leverages deep learning to enhance upscaling – making content of any quality picture perfect on LG’s large, self-emissive displays.

LG’s new TV range also hosts a redesigned operating system, webOS 6.0, which boasts a more intuitive interface. The new webOS user interface provides faster access to apps as well as simpler content discovery with finely tuned personalised recommendations.

LG’s A1 series of OLED TVs offers consumers a premium viewing experience at an affordable price range, while still including stand-out features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker mode, and HGiG HDR gaming support.

LG is also the first TV manufacturer to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, which dynamically synchronises the users’ screen’s refresh rate to match the frames-per-second output generated by the graphics card.

For gamers who want a competitive edge, LG OLED TVs have some of the quickest response times on the market, with a lightning-fast response time of 1 ms. LG also unveiled its new ‘Game Optimizer’ feature which can prevent input lag, reduce blue light that causes eye strain, and use AI to automatically optimise graphics.

Edited by Jenna Delport