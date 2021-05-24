Samsung Unveils 3 New Smart Monitors

Samsung has unveiled its newly expanded Smart Monitor lineup which provides more display sizes and design options, along with new and enhanced smart features.

“As time spent working, learning and playing from home increases for people around the world, homes are being transformed into multi-functional environments,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Our expanded Smart Monitor lineup will continue to provide users with even more convenient and flexible ways to accomplish everyday activities through technology, enabling them to truly ‘do it all’ through powerful mobile and PC connectivity on the smartest monitor available on the market today.”

Samsung’s Smart Monitor series include:

Smart Monitor M7 43” (Model: M70A)

As the flagship model, the Smart Monitor M7 now comes in a larger 43-inch size that maximizes productivity and enhances entertainment, wrapped in a borderless design that delivers an immersive experience whether working, learning or playing.

Featuring a 4K Ultra-High Definition (UHD) display, the 43-inch M7 can seamlessly switch functionalities, moving from a reliable work device to an instant 4K entertainment hub with built-in content streaming apps, speakers and HDR10 capabilities to optimize every detail of 4K content.

Smart Monitor M5 27” and 32” in White (Model: M50A)

The popular M5 model now comes in a sleek and stylish white design for both its 27- and 32-inch models. The new colour blends in perfectly with minimalist-inspired designs and adds a finishing touch to any interior aesthetic, making it ideal to complement a design-conscious user’s home.

Smart Monitor M5 24” (Model: M50A)

The M5 range now also comes in a new 24-inch Full HD form factor, making it the most accessible Smart Monitor in terms of size and pricing. The Smart Monitor’s compact sizing makes it ideal for those who may not have the desk space for a larger monitor or for customers simply looking for a good value multi-functional monitor.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter