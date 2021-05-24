Airtel Kenya Joins forces with MyDawa to Provide Fast Access To Medicine

Airtel Kenya has partnered with ePharmacy platform, MyDawa, so that subscribers can have easy and fast access to their medication.

According to Gadgets Africa, Airtel subscribers will be able to log on to the MyDawa app or website without incurring additional data charges. They will also be able to use Airtel Money to pay for medicine, health, wellness, personal care and other essential items.

“This is a great partnership that will increase the access to healthcare products in Kenya. We are happy to partner with Airtel, one of the top telecommunications service providers in the country, to ensure that their subscribers are able to access quality medical products in a convenient and affordable way,” says Tony Wood, MD of MyDawa.

“Free access to MyDawa’s services with no data charges helps people to stay at home and ease the financial burden on those who may already have seen family budgets squeezed. This benefit combined with no delivery charges within Nairobi and the option for microfinance amongst the payment options are all focused on increasing access to essential services whilst they stay safe at home.”

Prasanta Das Sarma, MD of Airtel Kenya, says “we are happy to be in partnership with MyDawa as it gives our customers more control over their health and wellbeing whilst leveraging on our technology. They can easily order the products they need, make payments via Airtel money and have them delivered by professionals whilst not worrying about the cost of data used in accessing the website or app,”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter