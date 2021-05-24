Double Bullseye for SentinelOne in Recent Prestigious Global Accolades

SentinelOne’s endpoint security solutions came out on top among endpoint vendors in the latest ATT&CK Evaluation performed by MITRE Engenuity. Having recently released its results from the 2020 evaluation, SentinelOne was proud to report that it was the only vendor to achieve complete visibility, with zero missed detections, across both Windows and Linux environments.

In addition, SentinelOne was also proud to announce that it has recently been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. SentinelOne believes the placement is a testament to the company’s innovative Singularity XDR platform and scaled go-to-market execution in record time.

Over and above this, SentinelOne received the highest overall rating and the most verified reviews for the overall rating category in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions report. Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals.

The MITRE ATT&CK Framework, which is a knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques, was created by the MITRE Corporation in 2013 to document attacker tactics and techniques based on real-world observations. ATT&CK is an acronym for Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge. The MITRE Corporation is an American not-for-profit technology resource company that provides systems engineering, research and development, and information technology support to the US government.

The adversary techniques, which are indexed within the MITRE ATT&CK Framework, set out in detail the exact steps and methods that hackers use, making it easy for teams to understand the actions that may be used against a particular platform. The index, which continues to evolve with the threat landscape, has become a renowned knowledge base for the industry to understand attacker models, methodologies, and mitigation.

To present an even more comprehensive offering, MITRE also includes cyber-threat intelligence presenting adversary group behaviour profiles, to document which attack groups use which techniques. Additionally, the Engenuity’s ATT&CK Evaluations appraise a solutions’ ability to detect targeted attacks using known adversary behaviour.

Stefan van de Giessen, General Manager: Cybersecurity at Networks Unlimited Africa, which delivers SentinelOne endpoint security products throughout Africa, says, “MITRE’s model represents the attacker’s perspective. It is a representation of how an attacker navigates through their process to exfiltrate data from the victim. SentinelOne had no delayed detections or configuration changes, and, in addition, had the most complete analytic detections out of all tested products. This shows the capabilities of AI-powered technology in combating sophisticated threat actors. We believe that these results showcase the importance of benchmarking your endpoint detection protection against the MITRE results, rather than legacy antivirus protection

“In addition, the recent accolade from Gartner is a testament to its excellent innovation skills and superb customer service experience. SentinelOne’s excellent endpoint security solution competes with traditional anti-virus offerings to assist organisations with developing a proactive value proposition,” he concludes.

