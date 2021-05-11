OPPO A74 5G Smartphone Launches in South Africa

OPPO has launched its latest A-Series smartphone – the A74 5G – in South Africa.

“OPPO A74 5G appeals to smartphone users that balance work with life and seek a mainstream design from a smartphone, but also pays attention to the details that enable users to extract the most value from a truly well balanced OPPO A Series phone in terms of tech and design,” says Liam Faurie, Head of Go-to-Market and Operations for OPPO South Africa. “OPPO A74 5G delivers a high-value device that enables you to live big and empowers your day.”

The A74 boasts a 90Hz Hyper-colour Screen that enhances the display’s vibrancy which when coupled with its 90Hz refresh rate creates a smoother more immersive user experience.

It also sports an impressive 90.5% screen to body ratio, providing a sleeker design and seamless touch-to-screen interactions.

A single charge allows for multi-day usage, thanks to its 5000mAh 18W fast charge battery.

The smartphone comes fitted with a 16 front camera and a 48MP rear camera with the ability to capture 108MP photos through software upscaling for creating photos from photos while retaining image clarity.

Available in Fluid Black with 6GB memory and 128GB storage, the A74 ups the ante on the everyday smartphone aesthetic.

The smartphone houses OPPO’s ColorOS, with Android 11 and Google App functionality, while fitted with the Qualcomm processing chip.

The OPPO A74 5G retails at just R7 499.00.

“South Africans are savvy tech users and understand exactly what it is that they want from a smart device. At OPPO we remain committed to developing technology that does more, costs less, and is still aesthetically pleasing,” concludes Faurie.

Edited by Jenna Delport