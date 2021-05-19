Mondia Launches Getmo Games for MTN Subscribers in Nigeria

Mondia has launched Getmo Games – a new gaming service for MTN Nigeria subscribers.

Getmo Games is expected to offer unlimited Android and online HTML5 games to subscribers, based on an All-You-Can-Eat (AYCE) subscription model. MTN customers can play thousands of premium casual games across a wide variety of genres with daily, weekly or monthly subscriptions, depending on the preference of the subscriber.

“We are delighted to partner with Mondia to offer this exciting, convenient and innovative platform to our subscribers,” says Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Raos.

“The gaming industry across the world is experiencing a boom because of the benefits of games, which include aiding mental alertness amongst other benefits. AYCE access suits the premium-casual game market, and we’re happy to be at the forefront of that innovation alongside Mondia.cell”

Mondia.cell is the joint venture entity under which Mondia operates in Nigeria. The agreement with MTN marks the continued expansion of Mondia’s offering across innovative subscription models and entertainment platforms, creating exciting digital experiences for new markets.

“African markets, especially Nigeria with its large population and growth of digital streaming services, are primed for the democratisation of content, and Mondia is continuously demonstrating innovative ways of accelerating this trend,” says Dr Amadeo Rahmann, CEO of Mondia.

“Nigeria is a fantastic local hub for content and entertainment, and Getmo Games opens up a valuable new market for us in the country. Mondia’s ability to create end-to-end solutions, including premium content and digital payments, bodes well for our ability to continue to lead the next wave of digitalisation in Africa.”

Edited by Jenna Delport