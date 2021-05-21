Acer Unveils Updates to 3 of its Gaming Notebooks

Acer has unveiled updates to its popular Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300 and Nitro 5 series of gaming notebooks, all of which have been refreshed to take advantage of the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs—including the new GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

On top of a number of other updates, improvements to the devices’ displays ensure that players will appreciate as much of this power boost as possible.

“The new silicon announced today are as exciting for us as it is for users, as more powerful processors let us push the thermal management capabilities of our devices further than ever,” said James Lin, GM of Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer.

“There is a lot of exciting technology coming to the surface right now, and we’re able to offer an excellently tuned package for players of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or investing in your first gaming notebook, this is the time.”

Predator Triton 300

At just 19.9 mm (0.78 in), the Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53) is a beast of a laptop that users can comfortably fit into a backpack or briefcase. The notebook’s all-metal chassis encases an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor capable of reaching 4.6 GHz, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Series Laptop GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, making it more than capable of tearing through the latest games.

From there, users have the choice of funnelling this power into one of two directions: those who want their games to come alive can opt for a 165 Hz QHD panel, while those seeking every advantage possible can opt for a blisteringly fast 360 Hz FHD panel. Topping it all off, a 3 ms overdrive response ensures that kicking the laptop into high gear is a tear-free and seamless experience.

The laptop utilizes a dual-fan approach to keep everything running cool while in the thick of a demanding game, one of which is the latest 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan. These custom-engineered fans leverage eighty-nine 0.08 mm (0.003 in) metal blades and a bionic wingtip design that allows for greater airflow intake with minimal turbulence, resulting in 55% better airflow than a plastic fan. Pushing the cooling envelope further, dedicated heat pipes for the GPU and CPU in addition to strategically placed intake and exhaust vents help to maximize cooling efficiency, ultimately leading to increased performance.

Predator Helios 300

The new Predator Helios 300 comes with everything gamers need to conquer the competition, starting with up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.

All of this power is supported by Acer’s 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan, a custom-engineered fan with eighty-nine 0.8 mm (0.003 in) metal blades that generate 55% more airflow than a plastic fan. The 17-inch model further includes Acer’s Vortex Flow Design concept, a strategically organized cooling layout designed to generate aerodynamic flows to enhance cooling on the CPU and GPU, and additionally lower the chassis’ skin temperature.

This power manifests on one of two display options: a blisteringly fast 360 hz FHD panel or a truly beautiful 165 Hz QHD one. Both boast a 3 ms overdrive response[1], so kicking either panel into high gear is a seamless experience with minimal ghosting.

These good looks extend to the keyboard, which has been equipped with 4 RGB zones and see-through concave-shaped caps on the WASD keys. Deviating from a standard keyboard, this notebook also comes with a Turbo key for instant overclocking and a PredatorSense key that opens Predator’s custom utility app for monitoring or overclocking the system, customizing all of that RGB, and more.

Acer Nitro 5

This generation of the Nitro 5 packs a serious punch, boasting up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Series Laptop GPU and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. These powerful specs propel the notebook’s 15.6- (AN515-57) or 17.3-inch (AN517-54) QHD IPS display to a 165 Hz refresh rate with a 3 ms response time, while an 80% screen-to-body ratio lets players see more of the action and less of the bezels.

In addition to speed, the Nitro 5 also goes big on storage: a pair of M.2 PCIe / SATA SSDs slots offer up to a massive 1 TB Raid 0 or 2 TB HDD of memory so players can keep all of their games, movies and stream footage on hand.

A variety of custom Acer technology works to keep that hardware running as cool as possible—Acer Coolboost technology, dual-fans, a strategically placed air intake and exhaust with four vents—allowing for a 10% improvement in fan speed and a 9% increase in CPU/GPU cooling when compared to auto mode.

For situations where not as much power is needed, a dedicated NitroSense key gives users the ability to monitor system performance, select from preset cooling modes or customize their own, plus access a variety of other system tweaks like LCD overdrive or Acer TrueHarmony’s six different sound modes.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Triton 300 (PT315-53) will be available in South Africa in August starting at an RRP of R34 999.00.

The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-57) will be available in South Africa in July starting at an RRP of R15 999.00

The 17-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-54) will be available in South Africa in July starting at an RRP of R17 999.00.

